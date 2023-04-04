Santiago Cúneo ahora quiere ser candidato a presidente

El empresario y periodista se candidatea se suma a la lista de candidatos. En 2019 fue candidato a gobernador, ahora va por la presidencia. Dice que el macrismo y el kirchnerismo son lo mismo y que la República está terminada.

“La oferta es alterar el orden de los tres poderes porque queremos que la Justicia tenga autarquía para poder juzgar a la política”, dijo Cúneo en una entrevista con Rolanda Graña.