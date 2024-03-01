Santiago Cuneo dice que Milei le confesó que “asesoraba narcos”

El empresario lanzó una bomba en Duro de Domar.

Santiago Cuneo fue a C5N a denunciar que Javier Milei le confesó en el pasado que “asesoraba narcos”. “Era un extra que se hacía. No dijo ‘yo trafiqué drogas’ pero es una cuestión moral. Parecería que los libertarios tiene acercamiento con personas vinculadas al narcotráfico”, dijo el empresario/periodista.

No dio fechas ni detalles sobre esa charla, pero concluyó que Milei no está habilitado moralmente para el cargo de presidente.

Durante los últimos cuatro años, Cuneo se cansó de insultar al ex presidente Alberto Fernández, pero nunca recibió una demanda judicial. “Le tienen miedo”, cuentan en la política.