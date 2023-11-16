Santiago del Estero: detienen a tres militantes de JxC por comentarios en las redes

Lo decidió la Justicia de esa provincia. Ahora estaban militando por Javier Milei.

La Justicia de Santiago del Estero ordenó este miércoles la detención de tres militantes de Juntos por el Cambio, a los que se acusa del delito de Intimidación Pública. La causa del arresto serían supuestos mensajes publicados en Facebook.

“Si hacer comentarios en Facebook es intimidación pública, Sergio Massa y la reina Cristina deberían estar presos hace tiempo por los daños que le han causado a esta sociedad”, dijo el abogado de los detenidos, Rodrigo Posse, en diálogo con Radio Mitre.

La causa está a cargo de la Unidad Fiscal de Violencia Institucional circunscripción Capital, a cargo de Nicolas Heredia, y del juez Dario Alarcón.

Entre los detenidos, según publicó el Diario De Santiago, está Claudia Beatriz Suárez, una docente ciega de un ojo y un avanzado cuadro de diabetes. Quedó alojada en la Alcaidía del barrio Siglo 20, en el sur de la capital santiagueña. También fue arrestado Hernán Luna, ex candidato a diputado suplente de Juntos por el Cambio, y Carlos Jimenez,