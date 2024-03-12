Santiago del Estero: lo desplazaron como diputado de LLA y ahora es jefe de una oficina de ANSES

El nuevo titular de la ANSES designó a Ítalo Cioccolani, ex candidato a diputado nacional.

El nuevo titular de la ANSES designó a Ítalo Cioccolani, ex candidato a diputado nacional por LLA, a cargo de la oficina en Santiago del Estero.

Cioccolani, aliado de Lule Menem, había sido candidato pero fue desplazado por un conflicto político en la provincia de Zamora. El 2 de septiembre del año pasado, apenas vencía el plazo para el registro de candidatos proclamados en las PASO, La Libertad Avanza de Santiago del Estero decidió que los primeros candidatos de esta fuerza, Norma Beatriz Luna e Ítalo Cioccolani, no participaran en las elecciones de octubre.

Cioccolani era el segundo precandidato a diputado nacional.

El caso se judicializó pero la Cámara Electoral finalmente dejó a Milei sin candidatos en Santiago del Estero. Ese tribunal ratificó un fallo del juez federal de esa provincia, Guillermo Molinari, que no había oficializado la lista de La Libertad Avanza porque se presentó fuera de término