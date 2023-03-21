Santiago del Moro puso la cara por el caso Corazza

Santiago del Moro tomó la papa caliente y dio la cara por él y el canal ante el escándalo de la detención de Marcelo Corazza, quien no solo es el estadarte del primer ganador del programa sino que se desempeñaba hace años como productor de diferentes programas entre ellos GH. Desde America, Ángel de Brito presionó para que la señal de las pelotitas no se hicieran los distraídos tratándose de una causa de organización cirminal dedicada a delitos sexuales.

Corraza , antes de ser esposado y detenido en el partido de Tigre, había acompañado a salir de la Casa a la última eliminada del show, Romina.