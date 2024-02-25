Santiago Oría: el realizador que se cree el Pino Solanas de los libertarios

Tiene el cargo de encargado de imagen audiovisual del presidente. Acompaña a Milei a todas las giras.

Conoció al presidente a través de una amiga en común. Desde la campaña, con su película sobre Milei, es uno de los privilegiados que integra el entorno del primer mandatario. Estudió en la Universidad del cine privado, y se auto elogia como el “Pino Solanas” de la derecha.

Santiago Oría está presente en todos los momentos del relato libertario y fue uno de los que participó de la visita a los Estados Unidos para participar de la Convención de los Republicanos de Donald Trump.

En la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora (CPAC), estuvo Oría como realizador y twittero. Registró el cariñoso saludo entre Trump y Milei y el elogioso comentario del republicano: “Hace a la Argentina, grande otra vez”.

Oría se presenta en las redes sociales como uno de los principales activadores de grieta. Por ejemplo , festejó la pelea con los gobernadores, y contó las intimidades del vuelo del presidente de recreo al país, tras la Convención conservadora.

“Viajando con Javier y El Jefe. El presidente, mientras tuvo señal, estuvo literalmente cagándose de la risa leyendo los tweets sobre el papelón de Nachito. Luego a pura selfie”, tuiteó el asesor sobre del gobernador de Chubut.

Junto con el otro Santiago, Caputo, son señalados por opositores y hasta aliados circunstanciales como los responsables de agitar loas diferencias y recrean la política amigo-enemigo.

En una entrevista para el programa Gritalo, conducido por Marcelo Grandío, Oría se daba a conocer junto al portavoz presidencial, Manuel Adorni. En ese reportaje contó que su abuelo fue candidato a vice de Alvaro Alsogaray y que antes de estudiar cine se dedicó a la abogacía por mandato familiar.

Luego estuvo en las lista de diputados nacionales por Capital Federal, fue amigo de Maslatón y hoy es un ladero de la comunicación presidencial.

 