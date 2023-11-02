Santilli no será neutral pero se toma su tiempo

Diego Santilli no está de acuerdo con la manera que se llevó adelante la negociación con Javier Milei, ni tampoco con la modalidad del anuncio. Pero igualmente ya tomó la decisión de no ser neutral en el balotaje. Aunque no se expresaría explícitamente a favor de Milei, dirá que está a favor del cambio. Es una manera elegante de subirse al mismo barco de Macri, Bullrich y otras figuras del PRO. De esa manera, romperá su alianza con Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, que se anotó en la lista de “neutrales”.

Antes de anunciarlo, Santilli quiere terminar de hablar con dirigentes de la Provincia.