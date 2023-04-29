Santilli se llevó una herida del gimnasio

Diego Santilli tuvo un incidente en el gimnasio que le dejó una marca en la cara. “Estaba entrenado y a un señor se le escapó una mancuerna y me pego en la cabeza”, narró con humor en su cuenta de Tik Tok. Y agregó: “Si me pegaba de lleno, realmente me sacaba el ojo. Y bueno… El deporte dicen que es salud… Pero no lo recomendamos nosotros… No, no, no”.