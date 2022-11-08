Santoro dolido con Alberto

Otro que se despega.Leandro Santoro se sinceró y contó que hace mucho tiempo que dejó de habla con el presidente. “Faltando 15 días para que Alberto asuma, me dejó de llamar. Yo pensé que iba a ser viceministro y no me llamaron“, expresó el legislador.

Cabe recordar que el filo radical y ex yerno de Moreau había sido de arranque un incondicional de Alberto , al punto que lo visitaba frecuentemente a él y a Dylan en el departamento prestado de Puerto Madero.Oros tiempos.