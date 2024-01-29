Santoro en apuros con Juanita

Santoro se la venía aguantando muy bien en la mesaza con la divina de Juanita. Hasta que la nieta de la Dueña de los Almuerzos , el cambió radicalmente de tema . “¿Por qué pasaste al Kirchnerismo?” o “¿Qué pensaría Alfonsín de este momento tuyo?” . Difícil de contestar…