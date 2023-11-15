Scaloni gambeteó a un cronista de C5N que lo quiso meter en la campaña

Le preguntaron por la “privatización” de los clubes. El DT olfateó que es parte de una interna política.

En medio de la conferencia de prensa previa a los partidos de la Selección, un cronista de C5N intentó meter al DT en la polémica que se dio en estos días sobre los clubes argentinos, tras una declaración de Javier Milei a favor de las sociedades anónimas que generó una respuesta sincronizada de varios dirigentes.

“En eso no me meto”, respondió Scaloni que olfateaba que lo querían meter en la disputa política.

Todo comenzó cuando se reflotaron declaraciones viejas de Milei, que en una entrevista con Alejandro Fantino expresó su deseo de abrir las puertas a las Sociedades Anónimas Deportivas, retomando una idea que viene impulsando Mauricio Macri desde hace años.

Esas expresiones generaron una reacción de varios clubes del fútbol argentino de todas las categorías: Boca JuniorsRiver PlateIndependienteRacingSan LorenzoNewell’sRosario CentralColónUniónTigrePlatense Arsenal de Sarandí. 

Las solicitadas de los clubes no fueron una reacción espontánea. Detrás de la esa movida estuvo el presidente de la AFA, ‘Chiqui” Tapia, y el candidato a presidente Sergio Massa.