Schiaretti entre la Mona y el sueño de canciller

Estrenó un jingle para la previa a las PASO. Cuál es su proyección.

El precandidato a presidente por el cordobesismo , Juan Schiarietti, recibió el apoyo del cantante popular la Mona Jiménez. Un spot con el ritmo de la Mona le sirvió al mandatario provincial para inyectarse animo,  El Gringo sabe que está gastando las ultimas naves de una carrera política de amplia experiencia. Dicen que sueña con un digno papel en las PASO y luego negociar con Juntos ser el canciller del futuro gobierno. Algo mas probable con Larreta que con Bullrich.

 