Scioli bromeó como Pichichi

El Secretario de Deportes venía prometiendo que los atletas argentinos tendrían todo lo necesario para competir en los próximos Juegos Olímpicos. Al cierre de la nota radial con Marcelo Bonelli, Scioli se permitió una chanza. “Ahora me voy a jugar el fútbol pero el DT no la ve, es peronista y no que quiere poner de titular”, bromeó.