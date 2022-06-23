Scioli debutó como ministro con una tapa de Caras

Daniel Scioli vive en los 90′. A menos de una semana de volver al Gobierno, se mandó una tapa de Caras con Gisela Berger, la madre de su hija Francesca. La foto, pactada de antemano, se sacó en una fiesta organizada por Facundo Moyano.