Scioli mandó saludos en tele ante el casamiento de Karina

Bonelli fue al hueso como siempre. El multifacético funcionario del multiverso gubernamental, el Pichichi, tuvo reflejos. ¿Cómo le cayó que se case Karina?. Inmediatamente, Scioli puso primera y fue a su cara neutra.

“Le deseo la mayor de las felicidades y le envié un mensaje inclusive. A ella y a Ignacio le deseo la mayor de las felicidades”, dijo. 

 

Karina se casó en una ceremonia intima, en el Centro Militar,  con quien fuera su ex agente de prensa, Ignacio Castro Cranwell. Hicieron un móvil con Ángel de Brito. Cuando le preguntaron al feliz marido por qué la había elegido , fue poeta puro: “Mirala. Está todo dicho”.

 