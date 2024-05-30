Scioli repudiado dentro del peronismo por versiones sobre los Juegos Evita

Dicen que el Secretario de Deportes Daniel Scioli cambiaría el histórico nombre de los Juegos Evita por el de Juegos de Alto Rendimiento. Además, se habla de un fuerte recorte para estos Juegos que son de inclusión social.

Pichichi lo desmintió pero no le creen. Hay mucha bronca con él por haberse pasado al nuevo oficialismo. En varios distritos bonaerenses, gobernados por el PJ, lo han declarado “traidor”.