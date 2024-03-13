Scioli se encolumnó con Milei y le apunta a Tapia por las sociedades anónimas

‘Está en la voluntad del Presidente, entre los cambios que está haciendo, que los socios, que los hinchas, puedan tener esta alternativa”, dijo.

El flamante secretario de Turismo y Deportes, Daniel Scioli, se mostró muy a favor de las sociedades anónimas en el fútbol, tal como vienen planteando Macri y Milei. En un reportaje con Infobae, dio a entender que hay intereses detrás de la negativa de la AFA. “Muchas veces puede haber otras razones detrás de esos rechazos“, dijo en tono enigmático.

Scioli habló del tema con Tapia, que por ahora se apoya en dos fallos judiciales. Para Scioli, el camino es irreversible: “Acá no es una cuestión de fallos. Está en la voluntad del Presidente, entre los cambios que está haciendo, que los socios, que los hinchas, puedan tener esta alternativa”.