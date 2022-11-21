Se acabaron los chori en el estadio Al Bayt

Los corresponsales de los medios argentinos tomaron nota de una curiosidad. Los Qataríes tuvieron una ceremonia inaugural perfecta aunque algo fría. Tecnología y organización a la perfección. Sin embargo, en el entretiempo del partido que Ecuador le ganó 2 cero a los locales, hubo un percance increíble. Se acabó la comida en los locales de venta del estadio.