Se acabó la buena onda entre Milei y Patricia

El líder libertario la señaló como responsable de “operaciones” en su contra. La Piba no contesta.

Eran carne y uña. Hasta hubo ciertos amagues de ir juntos en una alianza. Eso ya quedó en el tacho de basura de una campaña durísima donde todos se miden y taladran. Javier Milei responsabilizó a Patricia de ser autora intelectual de “operaciones” en su contra,

“(Patricia) Bullrich es alguien que, desafortunadamente, parece que su ambición de poder la ha hecho violar líneas que jamás me imaginé que iba a hacer. Al único que rescato es a Mauricio Macri (de Juntos por el Cambio), el único que no me defraudó. De hecho, en todas las operaciones de las que he sido víctima el último mes está involucrada la señora Bullrich”, dijo el anarco capitalista.

De otro lado silencio y sorpresa. Sin entrar en la veracidad de las acusaciones, es indudable que los halcones del PRO necesitan de los votos libertarios para hacer la diferencia frente a Larreta.

La denuncia de Milei tuvo un aliado muy impensado en Juan Grabois, quien también siente que hay “operaciones” armadas para bajar candidatos.