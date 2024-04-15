Se acabó la programación de trasnoche en la TV Pública y habrá más flashes informativos

Forma parte de los cambios. Mucha lata y temores. El interventor le habría dicho a Milei que se puede mantener el canal con achique.

La motosierra aceleró en la TV Pública con medidas concretas. Una de ellas fue eliminar la programación de trasnoche. Al mismo tiempo, los periodistas del noticiero recibieron con sorpresa y cierto alivio la notificación sobre que los noticieros continuarán e inclusive se agregarán flashes informativos. Algunos leyeron esta revisión de las autoridades como un entendimiento que el recurso de esa herramienta será importante cuando baje la imagen presidencial.

Fuentes de adentro del canal confiaron que el Interventor, Diego Martín Chaher, le aseguró a Milei que su plan de reestructuración permitiría que el canal estatal siga abierto y funcionando sin déficit. El funcionario responde al Jefe de Gabinete,  Nicolás Posse, quien lo eligió por haber pertenecido al Grupo América.

Por el momento hay una combinación en el canal de temores y expectativa que al final del camino se puedan mantener la mayor cantidad posible de las fuentes laborales. El gobierno comienza a entender que el costo de cerrar canal 7 es mucho más impactante que el virtual cierre de la agencia Télam.

La grilla de noticieros, donde el gremio es muy fuerte, quedó de la siguiente manera: noticiero de la mañana de 8:30 a 9, noticiero del mediodía y el central de las 20 horas. Se agregan flashes informativos que estarán muy pendientes del conflicto de Medio Oriente.

 