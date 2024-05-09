Se acordó de Mauro Viale y de rechazar la vacuna AstraZeneca

El sindicalista Marcelo Peretta retomó sus críticas contra la industria farmacéutica , a propósito del retiro del mercado de la vacuna AstraZeneca por efectos secundarios.  Recordó el final que tuvo el periodista Mauro Viale , que”  era un tipo sano y ya no está entre nosotros”

“Producen serios problemas cardiológicos  que deben llamar a reflexionar a los infectólogos” y agregó: ” nos vendieron esta panacea” .El Secretario General de Farmacéuticos apuntó “es falso que las vacunas hayan salvado vidas  ” y pidió prudencia con los consejos que se dan en los medios