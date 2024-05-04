Se confirmó en regreso del polémico Cúneo a la tele

Como anticipamos estará en la pantalla de A24. Le abre las puertas Rolando Graña.

El propio Santiago Cúneo fue el que confirmó su regreso a la pantalla, esta vez por A24. El controvertido periodista peronista-nacionalista no quiso adelantar quiénes serán sus panelistas y aseguró que habrá invitados especiales. Expediente Político adelantó la movida ironizando con el “regreso del eslabón perdido de los pelados”. La salida, meses atrás, del Pelado Trebucq, ex Crónica TV, le había producido una merma de televidentes. Después emigraron varios conductores.

América insiste con el eslabón perdido de los pelados

En la cultura de los cables pelados y en corto circuito de la tele actual, se busca el impacto y la polémica permanente de subjetividades y emociones: la narrativa descarnada de la realidad. En este contexto, la figura de Cúneo intentará levantar una señal que viene de capa caída de hace un tiempo, sin hallar una identidad para competir con los demás. Aparte, el Grupo América quedó con un perfil de autopista del medio, demasiado equilibrada para los tiempos de nueva grieta que corre.

Con Cúneo, la parcialidad en contra de la figura de Milei estará garantizada. Un personaje que juega ademas fuerte la interna dentro del peronismo, siendo una suerte de Guillermo Moreno, representando la derecha de paladar negro.

El nuevo cliclo se llamará El Rey Desnudo, y va a contar con el economista Diego Giacomino y el ex aliado de Milei, Carlos Maslatón, en algunos días de la semana. La tertulias nocturnas estarán cargadas de sus habituales frases al fleje y denuncias explosivas.

Entre todas las bombas acumuladas de su carrera “periodística” son un clásico sus declaraciones contra la comunidad judía, lo que le valió tener que irse de la pantalla de Crónica.

 