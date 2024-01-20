Se cortaron los autos para periodistas en un canal

A raiz del uso inapropiado que hacía una periodista , justos pagaron por pecadores. Resulta que ella venia sumando gastos exorbitantes por los autos de traslado de una aplicación que solventaba el canal. En una pesquisa interna vieron que la mayoría de los destinos no eran por razones laborables. Colegios , supermercados , shoppings, y hasta una dirección que se repetía que derivo en todo tipo de comentarios .

Ahora los demás colegas deben pasar por el ajuste de la motosierra y dar explicaciones por cada uno de los viajes.