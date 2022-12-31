Se despidió un histórico conductor de TN

José “Pepe” Gil Vidal dejó la pantalla de TN luego de casi 30 años.

José “Pepe” Gil Vidal deja la pantalla de TN luego de casi 30 años de carrera. El histórico periodista anticipó su jubilación, aunque seguirá con su programa en CNN radio.

Gil Vidal trabajó en la señal de noticias de Artear desde sus inicios, el 1 de junio de 1993. En los últimos años, estuvo al frente del programa que iba de 16 a 18, pero fue parte de muchos productos de la señal y tuvo a su cargo varios segmentos. Fue una de las figuras de TN Internacional y también co-condujo Telenoche junto a María Laura Santillán y Santo Biasatti.

Sus compañeros lo despidieron en las redes sociales con mucho cariño.

“Hoy fue el último día de José ‘Pepe’ Gil Vidal en TN. Despido a un amigo, un maestro, un compañero de primera y un profesional en extinción. Era mirar y aprender. Si hubiera muchos Pepes en las redacciones de los medios de comunicación todo sería distinto. Un N° 1 de la profesión”, le dedicó Ignacio González Prieto.