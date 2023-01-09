Se “jubila” otro histórico de TN y canal 13

Se trata del “Bebe” Contepomi, una de las caras más visibles de canal 13 y TN. El periodista que dejó su marca en el mundo de la música decidió emigrar. Aunque se rumoreó que había mandado una carta documento y que estaba en litigio con la empresa Artear, Contepomi salió a aclarar que se quiere ir en buenos términos.

“No sé cómo seguirá mi carrera profesional. Por suerte puedo llegar hoy a la gente de toda Latinoamérica a través de distintos formatos y plataformas. La gente y los músicos saben quién es quién. Puedo decir que, a pesar de tantas cosas, fui feliz y pretendo seguir siéndolo. Espero sin conflictos y sin broncas”, le dijo a La Nación.