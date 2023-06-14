Se le cayó candidato a gobernador a Milei y ahora sería Píparo

Otra muestra de fragilidad en el armado del libertario. Dudas sobre su verdadero poder de fuego.

Al filo del cierre de los frentes electorales, el armado de Javier Milei muestra flaquezas e idas y vueltas. Quién iba a ser su candidato a gobernador, el intendente de Chivilcoy : Guillermo Birtos, se arrepintió. El dos veces intendente y ex comisario habría visto demasiado desorden interno y poco beneficio en la propuesta.

El armador de Milei en provincia , Sebastián Pareja descartó ser el candidato a gobernador por lo que crecen las posibilidades de Carolina Píparo.

Burlando desmintió algún tipo de acercamiento con el estrafalario economista. Parece abrirse mas incógnitas en el frente libertario en la provincia de Buenos Aires donde el segmento de la derecha está partido en referencia al re alineamiento que  hizo José Luis Espert al irse a Juntos.

Hay cada vez mas dudas sobre el real poder de fuego electoral de Milei , hasta ele punto que los don enclaves mayoritarios de la “casta” han decidido ignorarlo en las ultimas jornadas de campaña.