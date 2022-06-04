Se le volaron las chapas a Alberto

Tras tener que echarlo a uno de sus ministro de mayor confianza, Matīas Kulfas, el presidente atraviesa el tránsito hacia su finitud.

EL encuentro forzado entre Cristina y Alberto, por los 100 años de YPF, fue como esas Navidades donde los dos familiares peleados brindan sabiendo que nunca más estarán juntos.

Tras caritas de circunstancias, el mensaje de Cristina apuntando a que el presidente usara la lapicera y puntualizando que Techint no está invirtiendo sus ganancias en el país, por esto de “traer las chapas a producir en la argentina, fueron aconteciendo los mensajes por redes , la herramienta letal de la vice presidenta para marcar el paso del presidente.

El viernes pasado el acto, Kulfas había dado una nota radial donde deslindó responsabilidades en funcionarios Cristinistas sobre licitaciones para lograr que la mayor cantidad de caños se produzcan en el país.

Otra vez , en el medio del tironeo habida quedado el Secretario de Energía, Dario Martinez, inamovible para Cristina.

Fue este funcionario que advirtió mediante un comunicado oficial que se estaban gestado of the récords con “operaciones” en contra de la vice presidenta y agrego el siguiente detalle :

“La lapicera la tienen que usar los funcionarios de Cristina, que fijaron las condiciones para darle la construcción de las cañerías del gasoducto de Vaca Muerta a Techint”, arrancaba ese off..

Cristina no titubeo en avalar a su funcionario posteando el comunicado completo con la siguiente consideración :  Muy injusto y sobre todos , muy doloroso que este tipo de ataques lo ejecute funcionarios del propio gobierno del Frente de Todos…

En consecuencia , Alberto debió entregar a su funcionario amigo, y lo blanqueó a través de otro tuit…

Alberto, fanático  de la prosa del flaco Spintetta, comenzó a tararear otra versión , aquella que dice :”todos los funcionarios son del viento …..”. Su finitud está marcada.

Horacio Caride