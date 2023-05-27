“Se nos fue la mano con Milei” , dijo Pergolini

El empresario de medios y conductor hizo esa reflexión auto critica de cómo los medios lo pusieron en un lugar tan importante al libertario. A la vez, le contó a Feinamnn su preferencia por alguien moderado cómo Larreta para las próximas elecciones.

“Debemos elegir a alguien que forme equipos y que pueda conversas con todos”, agregó quien quiere volver a presentarse como candidato en Boca.

 