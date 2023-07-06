Se proyecta un escenario de poder bicéfalo tras las elecciones

Un dirigente del PRO en la presidencia y Kicillof reelecto en Provincia sería un escenario posible según los encuestadores. Solo ocurrió en dos oportunidades desde 1983.

¿Se imaginan un octubre con un gobernador kirchnerista reelecto y un escenario de balotaje en la presidencial?. Es muy probable según la mayoría de los sondeos. A la vez , también se va acreditando que el ganador entre Larreta y Patricia será el futuro presidente de la Nación. Massa hará push como pude con una inflación angustiante y problemas de fondo si resolver. Es altamente probable que también el kirchnerismo duro lo deje herido utilizando la figura de Juan Grabois. Sin duda, el escenario ideal de Cristina es retener la Provincia y un moderado en la Nación.

Todas hipótesis explosivas antes de las PASO que será la verdadera encuesta donde también habrá una verdadera dimensión del fenómeno Milei, intoxicado de denuncias cruzadas.

Pero volviendo a la posible foto de un poder bicéfalo con franca tensión entre la Rosada y la provincia de Buenos Aires, es una película abierta. Veamos sino el comportamiento que tuvieron parecidas experiencias en estos 40 años de democracia.

Ni bien parida la democracia, Ricardo Alfonsín emerge como el Padre de los valores a recupera tras la larga noche de la dictadura. Antonio Cafiero era el impulsor de una renovación peronista que luego encontraría retrocesos cuando le toca perder la interna con Carlos Menem. Antes, acompañó a Alfonsín en el balcón de las Felices Pascuas o La Casa está en Orden ante la avanzada golpista de los carapintadas.

Cafiero representó entonces la contracara de un peronismo autoritario plasmado en la quema del cajón de Herminio Iglesias, y apoyó sin titubeos un rol significativo en la defensa del gobierno democrático. Estuvo al lado de Alfonsín inclusive cuando su popularidad bajó al ritmo de la hiper inflación. Gestos de caballerosidad democrática inusuales por los tiempos que vendrían y que actualmente atraviesan la grieta. Alfonsín partió antes de este mundo y al despedirlo, el ex funcionario de Perón dijo en sus palabras frente al féretro:  “Nació con una misión a cumplir y no rehusó cumplirla. (…) Alfonsín es de todos”.

Salteando una década, se alza como un presidente anti menemista, el radical Fernando de La Rúa. Acompañado en un frente (primera experiencia frentista de la democracia) de ex peronistas y sectores progresistas. Enfrente además de sus fantasmas y dudas tuvo un duro gobierno peronista de la provincia, personificado por Carlos Ruckauf. Cuenta una versión de la historia, recapitulada en la serie de 2001 (sobre libro de Miguel Bonasso) que el Cabezón Duhalde habría ordenado soltarle la mano cuando clamaba agónicamente un gobierno de unidad nacional.

¿Cómo sería en la actualidad un panorama similar, sin las característica tan dramáticas del estallido 2001, pero con una transición de las más complicas de esta democracia en “cuarentena”?

Sin duda de confirmarse esta hipótesis de muchos consultores, habrá que trazar varias diferenciaciones de época. Un punto crucial es saber si los duetos de polos de poder se conforman con un Larreta o una Patricia en la Rosada vs Kicillof. El primero pareciera , por antecedentes de la pandemia, más proclive a los acuerdos de gobernabilidad. Es cierto que la relación entre ambos sufrió un quiebre importante por el  reclamo que hizo el Jefe de gobierno en la Corte por el recupero de coparticipación que le sacaron para dárselos a provincia.

Sea como fuera la tensión de las diferencias hay un dato sustantivo que da mayores juegos de empoderamiento a un nuevo gobierno nacional: la provincia es mucho más dependiente de la billetera de Nación que a comienzos del nuevo milenio cuando todavía contaba con parte de los fondos del conurbano. Todo lo que uno se imagine puede quedar destruido por la dinámica de lo impensado.

 

Horacio Caride

 