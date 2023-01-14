Se reacomoda la grilla de TN: cambios de horario y pases para 2023

El programa Bella y Bestia no seguirá y obliga a algunos reacomodamientos. Quién reemplaza a Gil Vidal y Sandra Borghi.

Las autoridades de TN están proyectando cambios para este año. Algunos obligados por la salida de algunos conductores, como José “Pepe” Gil Vidal y Sandra Borghi, y otros empujados por la renovación interna.

En los pasillos del canal se da por sentado que no seguirá Bella y Bestia, el programa que compartían Nicolás Wiñazki y Carolina Amoroso. Wiñazki seguirá al frente de su propio programa, con la posible incorporación de otro periodista de la casa. En tanto, Amoroso podría hacerse cargo del segmento de la tarde que conducían Gil Vidal y Sandra Borghi, que seguirá en el canal haciendo informes especiales.

También podría hacer cambios en el programa que conduce Diego Sehinkman. Una de las columnistas dejaría su lugar. Podría reemplazarla otra periodista del canal que estaba en el Noticiero Central.

La llegada de Viviana Canosa a LN+ podría disparar otros cambios. La conductora, tal como adelantó este sitio, estará al aire en el segmento de las 23 horas. De esa manera, Majul pasará a las 21 y Leuco a las 22. A esa hora, competirá con Baby Etchecopar en A24. En TN buscarán dar batalla por el raiting aunque seguirán programas históricos como A dos Voces y Desde El Llano.