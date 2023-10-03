Se realizó en Diputados una jornada sobre Inteligencia Artificial

El evento fue organizado por la Oficina Científica de Asesoramiento Legislativo (OCAL) de la Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación (HCDN) y convocó a diputadas y diputados nacionales junto con referentes del sector académico, científico y tecnológico para analizar las oportunidades y desafíos que abre la Inteligencia Artificial
y que deberían considerarse en una posible normativa al respecto.

En línea con su misión de identificar escenarios de futuro para preparar legislativamente al país, la OCAL llevó a cabo la jornada “Inteligencia Artificial, desafíos y oportunidades para su legislación”, una temática estratégica que está introduciendo cambios socio-tecnológicos
disruptivos y posibilidades que aún no se terminan de conocer.

La actividad se llevó a cabo en el Salón Blanco de la Cámara baja y contó con la presencia de los diputados nacionales Danya Tavela, Ramiro Gutiérrez y Germán Martínez; el Director General de la OCAL, Dr. Claudio Fernández Outón; y especialistas del ámbito académico, científico y tecnológico.

 