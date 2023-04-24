Se reconciliaron Beto y Ventura

Fue a través de una nota que produjo el hijo dle chimentero más temido. Casella consideró superada la pelea y dijo que a ambos los tricionó la cultura de barrio.

Se habían dicho de todo. Inclusive amagaron con disputar una pelea callejera. Finalmente, el éter en formato youtubbe los reconcilió . Cuentan que Panam tuvo mucho que ver. Casella valorizó que el hijo de Ventura lo haya llamado para obtener el enlacer como idea de producción. el ciclo radial de Zónica es Cinco de Copas. Escuchá un momento no apto para sensibles….

 