Se tensa la relación de Milei con el Congreso por jubilaciones y DNU

Habrá dos sesiones claves convocadas por sectores opsitores. Milei cree que una posible derrota dle oficialismo dejará expuestos a los de ¨la casta”. Mañana el Senado también pasa a la ofensiva.

Serán dos jornadas intensas en el Parlamento. Uno de los poderes institucuonales que tiene entre ceja y ceja el presidente. En una reciente declaracion radial, Milei volvió a atacar a los legisladores llamándolos “delincuentes que defienden los intereses de la casta”. Parecieran otra vez palabras poco apropiadas teniendo en cuenta la convocatoria del Pacto 25 de mayo.

Primero, hoy varios sectores legislativos de la oposición intentarán alcanzar el número de 129 diputados para hacer un cambio en la fórmula de movilidad jubilatoria más cercana al proceso inflacionario.

Un proyecto de la Coalición Cívica que busca modificar la fórmula de movilidad jubilatoria y atarla a la inflación, incluido el 20,6 por ciento sufrido en enero de este año. El radicalismo iría dividido y LLA y el PRO quieren impedir que avance la inciativa.

Mieli y sus funcionarios principales ven en el tema previsional una de las variablas principales del ajuste y con estilo pragmático intuyen que será la caja más efectiva para alinear al combate del deficiti fiscal.

Por otra parte , en el Senado Victoria Villarruel habilitó el pedido opositor para debatir la legitimidad del mega DNU del presidente conteniendo gran parte del ajuste económico. Desde la Rosada, la observan con recelo en sus movimientos de perfil independiente a los del líder libertario. Los asesores de la vice presidente entienden que no tuvo más remedio que habilitar la sesión del jueves ya que sino iba a ponerse en juego su autoridad como presidenta del cuerpo. “Es una cuestión de respeto al reglamento” , adujeron.

Con los 33 votos K y la negativa de los “federales”, Milei podría ser el primer presidente al que una Cámara no le apruebe un DNU.

 