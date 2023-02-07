¿Se terminó el amor?

Hay un rum rum de viento marítimo que dice que se habría terminado el amor entre ambos. Ella ve en la pareja un elemento contaminante que se ha metido en la interna partidaria. Su pareja tiene mucha ambición y ha chocado últimamente con uno de sus referentes políticos. Es la interna dentro de la interna que se ha metido entre las sábanas. Dicen que están viendo cómo desarmar el proyecto que armaron de familia ensamblada.