¿Se va uno de los ministros más albertistas?

El rumor sonó fuerte antes del Fin de Semana largo. Lejos de venirse un cambio masivo en el gabinete, se habló de la posible renuncia de Juan Zabaleta, titular del Ministerio de Desarrollo Social, uno de los más allegados a Alberto Fernández.

Luego de las desmentidas trascendió que los rumores provenían de su propio entorno. Parece que Zabaleta no está conforme con las cosas que están sucediendo en Hurlingham, donde tuvo que ceder el poder para integrar el Gabinete.