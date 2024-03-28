¿Se viene el apagón de la TV Pública?

Mientras siguen despidiéndose conductores . Cocineros Argentinos tuvo un emotivo último programa.

Fuertes rumores hay sobre que la TV Pública podría caer muy pronto en el mismo limbo que tiene la agencia Télam, que tras el anuncio de cierre se viene aplicando un plan de retiros voluntarios y la agencia está paralizada , sin que dejen entrar a los trabajadores. Los que no adhirieron al retiro siguen cobrando sin trabajar.

Una pantalla en negro puede ser el resultado de la tensión reinante en la ex ATC. Varios de sus conductores comenzaron a despedirse al aire como la conductora de noticiero  trans , Diana Zurco. Mismo camino tomará el legendario , Horacio Embón.

Ayer fue el último programa de Cocinero Argentinos, un programa señero que además tenía un éxito probado en  la señal pública. Los conductores se emocionaron y entre una choripaneada y un guiso popular , bajaron línea crítica por la determinación del gobierno de Milei de sacarlos del aire.

Los seguidores libertarios por redes festejaron el fin del programa y señalaron que la cantidad de personal que se vio en este telón de fondo que se vio , evidencia que 2sobraba gente”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 