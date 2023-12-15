¿ Se viene el peso Kici ?

Lo adelantamos en un enigmático. Provincia podría sacar su propia moneda si Milei insiste con la dolarización.

Este medio lo comenzó a plantear a partir del Enigmático , hace varias semanas atrás. El gobernador Axel Kicillof analiza sacar una moneda propia . La incoativa contaría con un proyecto, por ahora cajoneado , en la legislatura bonaerense. El mismo se ampara con el precepto que la provincia podría emitir moneda propia amparada en pactos constitutivos como l Pacto de San José de Flores de 1859.

“Veremos si es necesario. Hay que evaluar la oportunidad, los medios y la conveniencia”, expresó el ministro de gobierno Carlos Bianco.

” Nosotros por ahora no estamos avanzando en ese sentido, pero la Constitución lo habilita y consideramos que es una herramienta que puede paliar cierto déficit de liquidez o de crédito en la provincia de Buenos Aires y será evaluada como tal”, agregó Bianco.

El Patacón fue un bono de emergencia, llamado formalmente Letra de Tesorería para Cancelación de Obligaciones, que circuló entre 2001 y 2002, y cuya emisión se produjo a partir de la ley 12.727 en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Ese bono equivalía nominalmente a un peso convertible.

Es probable que solo sea una amenaza de posicionamiento político para ser la contracara del plan dolarizador del gobierno de Milei, que en las últimas horas el ministro ajustador , Toto Caputo, relanzó cuando parecía muerto.