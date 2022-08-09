Se viene otra mudanza en C5N y cambios con chapa regional

El canal de Cristóbal López y De Sousa lanza una nueva etapa. Creen que sobrevirían a un posible revés judicial de Cristina.

ExpedientoPolítico pudo saber que el canal C5N prepara una nueva mudanza. De la calle Olleros, en Ideas del Sur,  pasará a un espacio de galpones en el barrio de Palermo u Once. Sería la segunda mudanza desde que salió al aire la señal de noticias: primero en manos del fundador Daniel Hadad y actualmente manejado por los empresarios kircheristas Cristóbal López y Fabián de Sousa.

El canal de noticias oficialista se mudará a la zona de Palermo u Once, en un predio que actualmente tiene dos galpones en desuso y que habría tenido el visto bueno del gobierno porteño para el desplazamiento antes de fin de año.

Por otro lado, C5N proyecta relanzarse con un modelo de corresponsalías de tinte regional. Miami, México y Chile serían los objetivos. No tendrán cedes de la señal sino periodistas abocados a la cobertura. Están en la búsqueda de nombres y puede ser que algún argentino se instale en otro país.

En el canal se vive con intensidad la crisis del gobierno y sobre todo el revés judicial que recibiría Cristina en el juicio por la obra pública. Los programadores hicieron algunos movimientos de piezas volcando mayor kirchnerismo en la pantalla en detrimendo de los periodistas alineados a Alberto Fernández.

A la vez, apuestan a la supervivencia del post Cristinismo, inclusive de ganar las próximas elecciones la oposición. Hacen la composición de lugar que enfrente del anti peronismo no hay nada. IP fracasó. En cambio TN divide audiencias con La Nación +.

 