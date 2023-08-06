Se vienen los descuentos del Ciudad por el Día de la Niñez

El Banco Ciudad presenta una promoción especial para celebrar el Día de la Niñez, dentro de su programa de beneficios con tarjetas de crédito y débito, con descuentos que alcanzan el 30% y/o cuotas sin interés en jugueterías, locales de indumentaria y librerías, más el beneficio de la tradicional promoción en bicicleterías, de 24 cuotas sin interés.

Del 7 al 9 de agosto, con las tarjetas del Ciudad se podrán comprar los regalos para el Día de la Niñez, con 30% de descuento y en 3 cuotas sin interés, en más de 120 jugueterías adheridas y en locales de indumentaria.

La promoción aplica a las compras realizadas a través de Modo o desde la App mobile de Banco Ciudad, con tarjetas de crédito Visa y MasterCard (20% de descuento al pagar con tarjetas de crédito, más 10% adicional por usar MODO). Alguna de las jugueterías incluidas son El Mundo del Juguete, Cebra, Giro Didáctico, Compañía de Juguetes, Apio verde y Carrousel; y locales de indumentaria de Atomik y Enzo.

Asimismo, pueden aprovecharse las promos semanales, que incluyen los días martes tiendas de indumentaria, y los viernes librerías y jugueterías. Los martes hay 3 cuotas sin interés y hasta 30% de descuento con tarjetas de crédito (20% de descuento al pagar con tarjetas, más 10% adicional por usar MODO), en locales adheridos de indumentaria, tales como Grimoldi, Dafiti, Style Store y Yagmour, entre otros. Los viernes, en librerías y jugueterías adheridas, hay hasta 30% de descuento, con tarjetas de débito y crédito.

Algunas de las librerías adheridas son Cúspide, Yenny, El Ateneo y Kel, y jugueterías como El Mundo del Juguete, Giro Didáctico y Compañía de Juguetes, entre otras.

El Ciudad también cuenta con financiamiento, en 24 cuotas sin interés, todos los días para compras de bicicletas en bicicleterías adheridas y también a través del marketplace Tienda Ciudad (www.tiendaciudad.com.ar), en el cual además brinda descuentos y financiación en hasta 6 cuotas sin interés en otros productos seleccionados.

Las tarjetas del Banco Ciudad pueden solicitarse de manera ágil y 100% digital a través de la web de la entidad en:
https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/institucional/micrositio/TC100Digital
Al solicitarla on line, se accede a los beneficios de comisión de renovación bonificada sin límite de tiempo y 50% de descuento en la primera compra, en un pago, en cualquier comercio del país.

Todas las promociones, locales, tarjetas adheridas, bases y condiciones, pueden consultarse en la página de Beneficios del Banco Ciudad: https://www.bancociudad.com.ar/beneficios/