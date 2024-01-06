Se vino el achique en Diputados TV

Dejará de salir por cable y lo hará por streaming. Menos periodistas y una grilla corta.

Diputados TV , una creación política de Massa , fundada por Juan Cruz Ávila, quedo herida de muerte por la motosierra. En las últimas horas se comunicaron cambios importantes que implican un fuerte recorte.

la primera y sustancias es que la señal dejará de ser emitida por cable , sino que lo hará por streaming. Eso significa menores gastos de producción y una grilla mas corta.

A varios periodistas del canal se les informó la no renovación del contrato. Seguirán en cambio los históricos como Fernando Frakeli , Horacio Embón y Pato Méndez.

Desde este lunes se comenzarán a aplicar todas estas medidas de recorte drástico.La señal salía por Cable Visión y Flow. Si bien lo creo el peronismo , Diputados TV cuenta con el beneplácito de todos los bloques políticos ya que es un Viale de transmisión de la actividad parlamentaria con criterio plural y neutral.

Los cambios significan también un nuevo Director que lo podrá la LLA. Existen rumores que fue Ávila quien convenció a Milei de mantener el proyecto, aunque achicado, ya que el productor periodístico tapien tendría un rol en la Comunicación de la Rosada.

 