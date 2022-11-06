Sean Eternos, un documental que hace ilusionar a días del Mundial de Qatar

Emotivo, con muchos detalles de la intimidad de la Scaloneta, un grupo unido como el del 86.

El documental Sean Eternos lidera las reproducciones de Netflix en nuestro país. El recuento emotivo de cómo Messi y los demás integrantes de la Scaloneta, logran romper la racha de 28 años sin conseguir títulos, es un invitación a ilusionarse a días del Mundial de Qatar.

La producción es del ex Puma , Agustin Pichot. Cuenta con perlitas sobre el equipo nacional consagrado en el Maracaná como campeón de America frente al eterno rival, Brasil.

Claro que antes, el film hace sentir el sufrimiento de los históricos :Messi y el Fideo Di Maria ante las pasadas finales que quedaron atragantadas. Al igual que Héroes, el trabajo deja subrayado en que la prensa , mayoritariamente estuvo en contra del equipo y sobre todo de la innovación de apostar a un  entrenador sin historia.

Dos Lionel son los pilares de las esperanza. Messi qué revela, en uno de los instantes del documental, que la cinta de capitán no le pesa. Una de las instancias más emotivas es la arenga que dio en el vestuario Messi antes de salir a jugar la final de la Copa America.

Los partidos de truco, el día en que le llevaron la torta de cumpleaños a Lionel a la cama, o le sacrificio del Dibu que se perdió el nacimiento de su hija en plena competencia, marcan el espíritu de un grupo unido detrás de un objetivo mundialista.

Las lágrimas se derraman en varios recuerdos, como el de Fideo, un estandarte de al celeste y blanca , que gráfica con dolor los momentos difíciles. Aimar , el sabio que hilvana el espíritu de la scaloneta, lo define así: ” Todo lo que hizo en los clubes que jugó, fue para estar en la Selección”, sostiene el Payaso, quien fue compañero de Di Maria en el Benfica.