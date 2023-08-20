Sebreli llamó populista de ultra derecha a Milei

Juan José Sebreli llamó a votar por Patricia Bullrich y se mostró entusiasta por nuevas encuestas que indicarían que el libertario perdería votos en octubre. Sobre Milei fue lapidario al definirlo como un “populista de ultra derecha”. El intelectual afirmó que conoció a Patricia cuando esta le organizaba actos a Lilita Carrió.