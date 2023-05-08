Sectores del comercio elevaron quejas a diputados por plazos de pagos con tarjetas de crédito

Fueron representantes de estaciones de servicio. Cobran a plazos mayores a 15 días,


Representantes de estaciones de servicios de todo el país expusieron ante un plenario de las Comisiones de Comercio y Defensa del Consumidor, del Usuario y de la Competencia.

En el marco de una reunión informativa, las Comisiones de Comercio, encabezada por la diputada Gabriela Lena (UCR), y la de Defensa del Consumidor, del Usuario y de la Competencia, presidida por el diputado Víctor Romero (UCR), debatieron respecto a la problemática existente relacionada con la comercialización con tarjetas de crédito para acortar los plazos de acreditación, y reducir comisiones de transacciones realizadas por esa vía.

En primer lugar, Vicente Impieri, presidente de la Confederación de Entidades del Comercio de Hidrocarburos y Afines (CECHA) y de la Federación de Expendedores de Combustibles (FECRA), indicó que, en relación a las estaciones de servicios, “el 50 por ciento de los pagos se realizan con tarjetas de crédito-débito”.

En ese sentido, sostuvo que “el plazo de acreditación es lo que más preocupa ya que tenemos que mantener el capital de trabajo”, por lo cual afirmó- “pedimos que sean 2-3 días de acreditación de las tarjetas”.

Por su parte, Isabelino Rodríguez, responsable de la Cámara de Expendedores de Combustibles de Mendoza (Amena), pidió una modificación legislativa urgente, al señalar: “Nosotros recibimos los pagos por operaciones realizadas con las tarjetas de crédito a los 16 días, pero el combustible que compramos lo tenemos que pagar en el momento”.