Seguidilla de amenazas de bomba: ahora evacuaron América

Alguien quiere sembrar miedo desde el atentado a Cristina.

Tras las amenazas de bombas en la estación de un tren, en un aeropuerto y en la casa de un juez, este viernes le tocó al canal América.

La Brigada Explosivos de la Policía de la Ciudad inspeccionó uno de los estudios del canal e informó que todo se trataba de una falsa alarma.

Sin embargo, como el operativo duró más de dos horas, las autoridades tuvieron que adaptarse: por caso, Karina Mazzoco tuvo que hacer su programa de la tarde en el estudio de Intrusos.

Fue la propia Mazzoco la que reveló el audio de la amenaza: se trataba de una mujer que denunció a un “policía corrupto” que la acosaba y que le advertía que iba a poner una bomba en el canal.

El clima en el país está enrarecido de unas semanas a esta parte. Tras el ataque a Cristina del 1 de septiembre, después desde la La Plata la amenazaron de muerte. Eran dos menores de edad.