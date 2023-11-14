Seguridad de Macri chocó con el equipo de C5N

Fue a la salid del cónclave Macri-Milei. El ex presidente no quiso hablar con los movileros. El cronista de C5N fue el más insistente. Se encontró con el bloqueo de un agente de seguridad del aliado de Milei. Forcejeos , empujones , grito e insultos. Un camarógrafo fue al cuerpo acuerpo con el de seguridad hasta dejarlo en el piso.