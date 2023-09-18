Sehinkman reveló que Milei no fue a TN por los invitados

El conductor de TN Diego Sehinkman reveló que Javier Milei se bajó de una entrevista porque no le gustaban los invitados de ese día. “Yo no quiero pasar de la arquitecta egipcia a un emperador”, se quejó el conductor.

Ocurrió este domingo. Ya estaban invitados Luis Petri, el vice de Bullrich, Santiago Kovladoff, y el politólogo Andrés Malamud.