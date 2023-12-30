Serenellini funcionario en Comunicación de la Rosada

El ex conductor de La Nación +. Se suma a Adorni. No se despidió de su programa de TV.

“Uno recortará la plataforma para ver películas, otro el auto no lo usa más. Otro, y ese será el que está grave, dirá no hay desayuno o no hay almuerzo, una comida por día. En distinto nivel, todos estamos recortando, todos”, fue uno de los últimos mensajes por redes sociales de otro periodista que se suma al gobierno de Milei.

Eduardo Serenellini se esfumó de los sábados deLa Nación + Sini ni siquiera despedirse de los televidentes. El deber lo llamó, o sus amigos en Comunicación de la Rosada como el portavoz , Manuel Adorni y en Subsecretaría de Prensa asumió días atrás Javier Lanari.

El nuevo periodista-funcionario fue nombrado Secretario de Comunicación y Prensa de la Presidencia en reemplazo de Belén Stettler quien había llegado , en la primer semana de gobierno , de la mano del supra Asesor , Santiago Caputo.

En medio de anuncios de recortes , el área de Comunicación del gobierno está sobredimensionada y sin buenos resultados a la cista , debido a un. fuerte internismo.