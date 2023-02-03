Serios incidentes en Lago Escondido entre manifestantes de izquierda y peones rurales

No hubo intervención de las fuerzas policiales provinciales ni tampoco federales. La gravedad de los episodios ante conflicto con los territorios que mapuches exigen de que devuelva el magnate Lewis.

Gastón Harispe, y la dirigente del Movimiento Socialista de los Trabajadores (MST) Celeste Fierro, lideraron una protesta en Lago Escondido, Hubo una verdadera batalla campal cuando peones rurales que responderían a Lewis oficiaron de fuerzas de represión paralelas.

Se denunció de parte de militantes de izquierda hasta manifestantes retenidos por los hombres de Lewis.

Los afectados son la fotoperiodista de Télam Alejandra Bartoliche y los manifestantes Leandro Rachid, Alfredo Chávez, Julieta Luna, Marcos Cianni, Joel Sverdlik, Alejandra Portantadino y Gabriel Berrozpe, entre otros.

 

Los manifestantes intentaron ingresar por un camino que esta prohibido, derribando una reja, pero en vez de encontrarse con fuerzas del orden para impedirlo , chocaron con gauchos que los estaban esperando.

La cobertura estuvo centralizada por la agencia Télam y redes sociales. No hubo una reflexión gubernamental ni en la esfera nacional ni provincial.

