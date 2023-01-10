Servini otra vez se excusó en una causa de D’Alessandro

La jueza federal María Servini solía tener una relación estrecha con el ministro de Seguridad de la Ciudad. Sin embargo, algo se quebró. En las últimas semanas, la magistrada se excusó de intervenir en la primera denuncia por el hackeo al teléfono de D’Alessandro. Y ahora volvió a sacarse una causa de encima solo por el hecho de que aparece su ex (?) protegido.

Se trata de la causa que se inició por los mensajes con un secretario del presidente de la Corte Suprema.

Sobre D´Alessandro, Servini afirmó en un escrito que “en tiempos anteriores supe tener un vínculo amistoso con el mencionado y familiares del ahora Ministro”, pero que “con el transcurso de los años desavenencias funcionales desde el lugar que cada uno ocupa, sumado al grave hecho sobrevenido durante el 2022, que motivó la solicitud de sustitución de custodia en mi domicilio particular, en virtud de los hechos acaecidos con el personal de la Policía de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, a cargo del Ministro D´Alessandro”.

 