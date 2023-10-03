“Si estaríamos en Alemania, Milei ya estaría preso”

Lo dijo Jorge Rial basándose en la ley anti negacionismo que existe en este país de Europa luego de su trágica historia del nazismo. El ejemplo se puso al aire a propósito del polémico comentario del libertario hablando en el Debate de “excesos” de la dictadura militar y no de delitos de lesa humanidad.

“Si este comentario lo hubiera realizado en Alemania, un patrullero lo hubiera ido a buscar al Debate y terminaba 5 años en cana”, señaló Rial en C5N.